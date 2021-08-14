A 6-year-old boy suffered head and neck injuries Friday afternoon when he fell about 50 feet into a pool of water in Acadia National Park

The boy was on the Canon Brook Trail, which follows the base of Dorr Mountain up to Cadillac’s south ridge, about 3:58 p.m. when he fell down a slope and into the water, where his family had been swimming, according to Christie Anastasia, a spokesperson for the park.

He suffered head and neck injuries, and rescuers brought him into Bar Harbor where a LifeFlight helicopter awaited him, Anastasia said Saturday afternoon.





That was one of two rescues that park officials responded to Friday.

Earlier that afternoon, an 18-year-old man who was reportedly diving into a shallow area at Sand Beach was rescued from the ocean. A swimmer alerted a lifeguard about 2:48 p.m., and rangers with assistance from bystanders, including a trauma nurse, stabilized the man before he was taken by ambulance to Bar Harbor, where a LifeFlight helicopter airlifted him to Bangor, according to Anastasia.

Anastasia said that Acadia has seen a 65 percent increase in rescues over 2019.

No additional information was immediately available.