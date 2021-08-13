Ten people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft ring across northern Penobscot and southern Aroostook counties.

Hunter Craig, 22, of Patten; James Curtis, 50, of Greenbush; Ronald McGraw, 48, of Stacyville; Larry Morgan, 43, of Sherman; Bud Nason, 26, of Island Falls; Jordan Pelkey, 29, of Stacyville; Kyle Stevens, 34, of Ludlow; Lucas Suitter, 36, of Stacyville; and Jessica Tremblay, 33, of Silver Ridge have been charged with scrap metal processors violations, according to the Maine State Police.

They all admitted to a first offense violation, which carries a $1,000 fine, during an appearance in Penobscot District Court. A second offense carried a $3,000 fine and a third a $4,500 fine.

Charles Garton, 41, of Patten was charged with civil scrap metal processors violation, unsworn falsification, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on those and felony drug charges, according to the state police.

The 10 people have been accused of selling more than 1,000 stolen catalytic converters worth more than $190,000. The thefts date back to December 2019.

It will cost an estimated $2 million to replace the stolen parts. The state police said it can cost victims up to $2,000 to replace the parts and they are for a period left without the use of the vehicle until the repairs are completed.

Thieves target catalytic converters for the precious metals inside, which can fetch, depending on the quantity, between $150 and $1,500 a piece, according to the state police. For that reason, the sale of catalytic converters is tightly controlled. Sellers are required to present photo identification and sign an affidavit swearing the parts aren’t stolen.