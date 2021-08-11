The City of Bangor will open a number of cooling stations to help residents stave off the high temperatures and humidity expected at the end of the week.

The Caribou National Weather Service predicts that temperatures in Bangor will reach a high of 90 to 92 degrees through the end of the week, with a relative humidity of higher than 80 percent.

Bangor Parks and Recreation will set up a temporary cooling area — complete with sprinklers — on the Bangor waterfront from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.





The Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center on 13th Street will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. both days.

The Dakin Pool on Pine Street will be open from 1-4:30 p.m and a cooling center will be available near the pool on Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

The splash pad at the Bangor Housing Authority on Davis Road will also be open throughout the rest of the week.

A number of cities in southern Maine have also announced that they would be providing cooling centers. The Troubh Ice Arena in Portland will be open, as well as a number of other locations in Augusta, Scarborough and Lewiston among other towns and cities.

People are urged to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.