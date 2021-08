A woman died in a Monday evening car crash in Dover-Foxcroft.

Amanda Wilbur, 43, of Dexter was the only person inside her vehicle when it rolled over at around 7:57 p.m. on Dexter Road, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other people were hurt during the crash.