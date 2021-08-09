PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested in a decade-old killing in Portland, police said Monday.

The arrest warrant stems from the 2011 death of Allen MacLean, 41, of South Portland, who was shot and killed in the city. Police said they recently presented evidence in the case to the Maine attorney general’s office and a grand jury.

Police served the arrest warrant to Abdi Awad, who is in custody at Maine State Prison in Warren, on Friday. They said he will remain in custody until he is arraigned.

The warrant was served on the date of the 10th anniversary of MacLean’s death. Police did not say when Awad is due in court. It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if he is represented by an attorney.