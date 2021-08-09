A hiker was rescued from Bald Mountain on Monday afternoon by Maine Game Wardens and the Patten Ambulance service.

The hiker, who had a suspected broken leg, was rescued by a short haul helicopter at around 2:30 p.m. after they were unable to hike the steep terrain, officials said.

The Maine Forest Service used the helicopter to lower a rescuer to the hiker, and then pull them to safety from the south side of the mountain. The hiker was taken to the Millinocket Regional Hospital, but did not appear to be severely injured, according to paramedics.