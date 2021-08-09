Three people suffered an electric shock while in the pool at the Cold River Campground in Eddington on Monday.

The Eddington Fire Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campground located on Route 178 at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call that two children and one adult appeared to have suffered an electric shock while in the pool, officials said.

The adult and two children, who were not identified, were not seriously hurt, but were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The Maine Electrician Examining Board and Versant Power are assisting with an investigation to determine the cause, and the pool will remain closed until it is proven that it is safe to use.