The remains of an adult man were found in a fire at a mobile home in Lisbon early Saturday morning.

The Lisbon Fire Department responded to the fire on Sabattus Creek Drive around 1:20 a.m.

The first officer at the scene found heavy fire at the back of the single-wide mobile home.

Police on scene said there was one person unaccounted for.

Crews entered the structure to conduct interior fire operations. Firefighters encounter heavy heat and smoke. While doing so, crews found the remains of an adult man.

The fire is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.