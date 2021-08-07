ORONO, Maine — An ostrich symbolizing solidarity with the LGBTQ community in Orono was stolen, and its creators just want it returned, no questions asked.

The ostrich, painted in the patterns and colors of the progress pride flag, was part of Orono Pride’s Pride Zoo — an event born amidst the global pandemic in 2020, according to Ash Cardurns of Orono Pride.

The zoo hosts several constructed animals and story doors that aim to amplify the spectrum of the LGBTQ community and share their stories.





The animals and doors are hosted on different properties around town, and at some point during the night between July 31 and Aug. 1, someone plucked the ostrich up and took off with it, Carduns said.

That same night, someone reported the theft to Orono Police, which is actively investigating the theft, according to Capt. Daniel Merrill.

The ostrich has been a fixture in the LGBTQ community in the Bangor area: it was sent from Orono to Bangor Pride; it has been placed in various locations around Orono; and it made a trip to Ellsworth to show some solidarity with that community, Carduns said.

Despite the ostrich being stolen, Carduns said the response from the Orono community has been nothing but positive.

“In the meantime, we’re trying to focus on how this ostrich has really benefited the LGBTQIA community in so many ways,” Carduns said. “We’re hoping that we can fundraise from now until Aug. 15 … in memory of the ostrich that would go directly to an LGBTQIA organization or endeavor or project that will directly benefit the community.”

While the group will continue fundraising around the ostrich, a resident has volunteered to make a new one, in the event the ostrich doesn’t make its way home.

Carduns said this is the first time anything like this has happened to the zoo, aside from a cup full of slurs being placed in front of one of the other displays.

The goal is the safe return of the ostrich to any of the town’s sidewalks — no questions asked, Capt. Merill said.

If you have seen the ostrich or have any information about its theft, contact Officer Kyle Adams via email at kadams@orono.org.