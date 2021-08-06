PORTLAND, Maine — City officials and members of the Kennedy Park Football Club officially opened the state’s first futsal court on Friday morning at Fox Field in East Bayside.

Futsal is a five-on-five, soccer-based game played on a hard court with a weighted ball. Invented in South America, the fast-paced competition is known around the globe and it’s gaining popularity in the United States — especially in Kennedy Park, one of Portland’s most diverse, international neighborhoods.

Until now, local enthusiasts were forced to play on the basketball courts during rare moments when they were unoccupied. Now, futsal has its first home in the city, as well as the state.