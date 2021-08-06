A man died in Auburn on Thursday morning when he became trapped under an excavator.

The 21-year-old man, who was working for Prestige Pools, was at a construction site on Danbury Drive about 11:20 a.m. when he became trapped, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The crew was attempting to install an in-ground pool when the excavator overturned and trapped the 21-year-old under the boom, police said Thursday.

His co-workers attempted CPR and further efforts from first-responders to revive him weren’t successful. The man, whom police haven’t identified publicly, died at the scene.

The death remains under investigation, and officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration have been called in for a separate investigation.