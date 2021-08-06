The Maine district attorney’s office has announced that it will seek to revoke the bail and the deferred disposition agreement that was reached with a Massachusetts man who was charged for his involvement in the death of a swimmer in Damariscotta Lake in 2018.

The district attorney’s office acted to revoke the deal reached with Jonathan D. Roberts, 44, of Waban, Massachusetts, after he was arrested in Kennebec County on Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence, the Courier-Gazette reported.

Kristen McKellar is pictured here with her dog in a photograph submitted to CBS 13 by Alison McKellar. She was hit by a boat in Damariscotta Lake and died. Credit: CBS 13 | WGME

The deal was reached after Roberts pled guilty to reckless operation of a watercraft in 2019, after Kristen McKellar of Camden was struck by a boat driven by Roberts while swimming in Damariscotta Lake and died as a result.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of manslaughter and an operating at an imprudent speed charge were dismissed, under the conditions that Roberts refrained from any criminal conduct and completed 100 hours of community service work in the next three years.

Roberts was taken to the Kennebec County Jail on Aug. 5 at around 10 p.m., but was released on a $1,000 bail. However, he turned himself in after Assistant District Attorney Kent Murdick III filed motions in the Lincoln County Jail to revoke Roberts’ bail and deferred disposition, as well as issuing an arrest warrant for Roberts, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Since the deferred disposition is currently in place until July 25, 2022, the state is seeking to sentence Roberts to the maximum punishment available for a reckless operation charge. District Attorney Natasha Irving said the office is asking the court to impose a 364-day sentence.