If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

This story will be updated.

John Hiatt will resign from the Bangor School Committee but continue serving as Penobscot County treasurer, his attorney said Friday.





Hiatt was arrested and charged Tuesday with possession child pornography.

“Because the State has not provided any forensic evidence relevant to the charge, we are currently unable to address the conclusions presented in the affidavit, which Mr. Hiatt denies,” Harris Mattson of Bangor said. “In the event the state obtains an indictment in this case, Mr. Hiatt will plead not guilty.

“Due to the nature of the allegation, however, Mr. Hiatt will resign from his position with the Bangor School Committee because he does not wish to present a distraction,” the lawyer continued. “He intends to maintain his position as Penobscot County Treasurer.”

Mattson did not say when Hiatt’s resignation will go into effect.

Hiatt remains free on $1,000 cash bail with conditions that he have no contact with minors, not to be at schools, playgrounds or anywhere where minors congregate and not to possess any device that can connect to the internet.

He already was facing charges related to his alleged stalking and harassing of a 34-year-old Bangor woman on social media and in text messages sent to her cellphone earlier this year. Hiatt previously was arrested on May 14 by Bangor police on multiple charges, including a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Hiatt has not been asked to enter pleas on any of the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the grand jury. He is next due in court on Oct. 19.

If convicted of either possession of child pornography or felony invasion of privacy, Hiatt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Class D crimes carry a maximum one-year term of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000, and the maximum sentence and fine for a Class E crime are six months in jail and $1,000.