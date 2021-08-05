A Caribou man was killed early Thursday morning when he drove the wrong way down the Maine Turnpike and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Caleb Ewing, 29, was driving a car north on the southbound side of the turnpike, near mile marker 2, in Kittery about 12:37 a.m. when he collided with a tractor-trailer hauling bottled water driven by 46-year-old Joshua Stone of Auburn, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Stone attempted to avoid the collision with Ewing, who struck the side of the tractor-trailer, rupturing its fuel tank and spilling diesel onto the road, Moss said Thursday.

Ewing died at the scene, while Stone wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation, and it’s unclear at this time why Ewing was traveling the wrong way on the turnpike.