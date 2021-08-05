ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Assembly’s impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “nearing completion” as lawmakers warn they will “soon consider potential articles of impeachment against” the scandal-scarred governor.

Cuomo, who has defiantly resisted calls to resign in the wake of a report outlining sexual harassment allegations against the governor, has until Aug. 13 to provide any “additional evidence,” according to a letter sent to his lawyers on Thursday.

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” the letter states.





The Assembly Judiciary Committee is slated to meet Monday morning as pressure mounts against the governor.

It’s not immediately clear how cooperative Cuomo has been as Davis Polk, the law firm tasked with coordinating the impeachment probe, was granted the ability to “act as a commission” in June. That means lawyers have the authority to take “testimony from witnesses under oath.”

At the same time, the committee announced it was preparing to issue subpoenas.

“Counsel for the committee have previously requested that the governor produce relevant documents in his possession,” Assemblyman and Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Lavine, D-Nassau, said in a statement Thursday. “A subpoena was subsequently issued for such material. The committee continues to expect full compliance from the governor.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, made clear earlier this week that his chamber is fast-tracking the investigation, which began in March, in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James’ damning report detailing and corroborating sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Cuomo’s fellow Democrats, who control both the Assembly and the Senate, will decide his fate as the defiant third-term governor has so far refused to resign.

It could still be weeks before the Assembly concludes its investigation, which covers not only the misconduct claims, but scandalous accusations related to the Cuomo administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

At least 83 of the chamber’s 150 members have said publicly or told The Associated Press that they are in favor of beginning the process to oust the three-term governor if he won’t step down.

A simple majority vote would kick off an impeachment trial should Cuomo refuse to resign.

Scores of Cuomo’s longtime allies in politics and labor, from President Joe Biden to union leaders, have called on him to step down this week following the release of James’ report.

The 63-year-old has adamantly denied any wrongdoing and cast the independent probe as biased and politically motivated.

“Politics and bias are interwoven throughout every aspect of this situation,” he said in a taped video response after the report was made public.

Additionally, Cuomo could be facing potential criminal investigations over the findings presented in the report, which includes groping and touching multiple women without their consent.

District attorneys in Manhattan, Nassau, and Westchester and Albany counties have said they are reviewing the evidence presented by the attorney general and looking to speak with Cuomo’s accusers.

Story by Denis Slattery, New York Daily News