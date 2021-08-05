A new conflict is emerging over large-scale fish-farming in Maine.

The local chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing a discharge permit granted by the Department of Environmental Protection to Kingfish Maine, which plans to grow up to 8,000 metric tons of yellowtail a year in a land-based facility in Jonesport.

In a press release, the conservation groups says DEP did not give sufficient consideration to impacts on sensitive eelgrasses. A Kingfish spokeswoman says the company is reviewing the appeal. Officials at the Sierra Club and could not be reached for comment.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.