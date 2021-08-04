A Gorham man who faces charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty.

Nicholas Hendrix, 34, faces four misdemeanor charges. He pleaded not guilty during a videoconference appearance Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Charges against Hendrix include unlawfully entering the Capitol; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted government building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and illegal parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building, the Press Herald reported.





Video footage from the riot shows Hendrix among the crowd that stormed the Capitol on the day lawmakers convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hendrix was the second Mainer to face federal charges stemming from the riot.