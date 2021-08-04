Almost anyone can tell you where they were when something of historic proportions happened.

Sept. 11, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the moon landing or the John F. Kennedy assassination have become indelibly linked in many people’s minds with certain places and activities.

But what about those moments in history no one was around to record? Who can testify for those?





Now you can see where your hometown stood for prehistoric events of epic proportion.

Ian Webster, the co-founder of the software company Zenysis who has consulted for NASA, SETI and other private companies, has created a digital map of Earth that spans nearly 750 million years of vast seismic changes.

Latest project: enter an address and see where it was up to 750 million yrs ago. Screenshot of NYC on Pangaea during mid-Triassic (240Mya): https://t.co/YMNG0FWdXQ #webgl pic.twitter.com/7cyfXR3tP9 — Ian Webster (@iwebst) June 8, 2018

Using that map — https://dinosaurpictures.org/ancient-earth — you can track any city or town as it drifted across ancient Earth.

Bangor itself has gotten around a lot in hundreds of millions of years.

During the Cryogenian Period, about 750 million years ago when the planet was largely buried under ice, Bangor was nestled deep in an early supercontinent much farther south from where it stands today.

Between 540 million and 500 million years ago, Bangor was submerged beneath a Cambrian ocean. Bangor remained below the ocean for nearly another 100 million years and has been largely terrestrial ever since.

Fast forward to the early Triassic Period, about 240 million years ago, Bangor was just an isolated patch of earth in the far interior of Pangea.

It wasn’t until the Jurassic and late Cretaceous periods — between 170 million and 66 million years ago — that Bangor largely settled in the placement we know today. You could say Bangor finally settled down after an itinerant youth.