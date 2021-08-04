St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor will inaugurate a new outpatient service center on Thursday that will allow patients greater access to same-day medical care and expand the organization’s laboratory and imaging services.

The Edward O. and Mary Ellen Darling Building at 900 Broadway in Bangor opens to patients on Aug. 23 in a development where St. Joseph Healthcare has other offices.

The center will serve patients who have a St. Joseph Healthcare physician who is unavailable for a same-day appointment. They will be able to make an appointment to see someone else instead at the new acute care center by calling their primary care office.





The new center will also house X-ray and laboratory functions currently performed at the main hospital building in Bangor. The move will reduce wait times and expand hours of operation for those services, St. Joseph Healthcare spokesperson Rachael Severance said.

The building at 900 Broadway has had several uses through the years, most recently as a call center, said Bethany McKnight, vice president of system integration and support services at St. Joseph Healthcare.

The $3.2 million in renovations — begun in October but envisioned by the health care system for years — were entirely funded by local donors. That money also allowed officials to update the exteriors of two adjacent buildings on the same campus to look more modern, McKnight said.

The idea for the renovations came after local surveys found that same-day acute care as well as convenient lab work and X-rays were some of the services in greatest demand in the Bangor area.

“It’s important to note that this entire project is funded by community members 100 percent,” McKnight said. “They spoke up and said ‘this is what we would like to have.’”

The Darlings, for whom the building is named, have been two of the hospital’s most loyal donors for several decades, Severance said.

A ceremony dedicating the building will occur at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, with speakers including hospital president Mary Prybylo and Stephen Grubbs, CEO of St. Joseph Hospital’s parent organization, Covenant Health.