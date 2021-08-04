A woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a man on Cleveland Avenue in Bangor on Sunday.

Jessica Higgins, 37, whose address is unknown, confronted an unnamed 18-year-old from Chesterville with a knife and a bat at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Higgins had allegedly taped a knife to one of her hands and held a baseball bat in the other before attacking the 18-year-old.

Higgins lost control of the baseball bat, and the 18-year-old, who had received cuts on his hands, was able to take the bat from Higgins to defend himself from the attack, according to officials.

The 18-year-old struck Higgins in the head during the defense, which she reported to the Bangor police.

Higgins was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for a serious head injury, officials said.

On Wednesday, Higgins was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, officials said. She will make her first court appearance on Sept. 22.