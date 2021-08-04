A woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a man on Cleveland Avenue in Bangor on Sunday.

Jessica Higgins, 37, whose address is unknown, confronted an unnamed 18-year-old from Chesterville with a knife and a bat at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Higgins had allegedly taped a knife to one of her hands and held a baseball bat in the other before attacking the 18-year-old.

Higgins lost control of the baseball bat, and the 18-year-old, who had received cuts on his hands, was able to take the bat from Higgins to defend himself from the attack, according to officials.

The 18-year-old struck Higgins in the head during the defense, which she reported to the Bangor police.

Higgins was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for a serious head injury, officials said.

On Wednesday, Higgins was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, officials said. She will make her first court appearance on Sept. 22.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...