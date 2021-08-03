Tyson Foods, which has a plant in Portland, is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The company said team members at U.S. office locations are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

According to Tyson, all other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.





The company is offering a $200 incentive for frontline workers who get the shot.

Last May, the Portland plant was the center of a coronavirus outbreak, which forced the facility to close temporarily. After a dozen positive cases were initially found among the plant’s 391 full-time employees, the outbreak eventually infected 51 staff members before the plant reopened around a week later.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer, Tyson Foods. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

Tyson says this recent move makes them the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.

As of Tuesday, Tyson Foods said half of its U.S. workforce — 56,000 employees — have been vaccinated.