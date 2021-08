A fire that occurred early Sunday morning in a York home has been deemed ‘suspicious’ by York Police.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at 223 Long Sands Road in York. According to the police, the fire did not damage the home significantly, and no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. who may have seen anything suspicious to call the department at 207-363-4444.