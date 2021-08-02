PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s largest city recorded its rainiest July in more than 100 years last month, and came close to setting a new record.

The rain arrived in time to help counter a long drought. The city recorded a little more than 9.5 inches of rain last month, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Rainfall records only show one rainier July in the city’s recorded history. That was 1915, when the rain totaled a little more than 10.8 inches.

Part of western Maine remains in a drought despite the heavy rainfall on the coast. The month was also cooler than normal for the city, where there was an average daily temperature of 67.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The average is 71 degrees.