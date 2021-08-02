The construction of new bridges on Interstate 95 in Hampden is approaching the halfway point, with three of the four new spans now completed on the interstate’s northbound side, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The $44.8 million Hampden Bridge Bundle Project involves rebuilding eight 60-year-old bridges and rehabilitating a ninth along a four-mile stretch of I-95 between Exits 174 and 180.

Federal funds are covering about 88 percent of the cost, with state funds covering the remainder, Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill said.





Work on the southbound side continues.

On Wednesday, traffic on the West Bridge over Souadabscook Stream will shift to the third of four temporary diversion roads, according to Merrill. More southbound traffic shifts will happen as the project continues through the rest of this year and most of 2022.

Speeds limits will be reduced to 55 mph through the diversion roads.

Construction began in February 2020 and is on schedule to be completed Nov. 20, 2022, Merrill said.

Three of the bridge pairs being reconstructed cross the Souadabscook Stream and one pair crosses Emerson Mill Road and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway. The bridge rehabilitation involved with the project is happening at the Exit 180 off-ramp on Cold Brook Road over I-95.

The contractor on the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project is Cianbro Corporation.