A Standish man died Thursday night after his car crashed near Sebago Lake.

Clifford Colter, 56, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on White’s Bridge Road in Standish about 8:25 p.m. when he left the road at a curve and hit multiple trees, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Colter was trapped for more than an hour as rescuers attempted to extricate him from the wreck, the sheriff’s office said.





He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.