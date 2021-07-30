Six people have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs throughout Penobscot and Hancock counties following a five month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

An investigation opened in March found that four people were traveling from Ellsworth to Hermon to purchase thousands of dollars of illegal drugs, according to the MDEA. During the investigation, officials discovered that a garage in Hermon was allegedly being rented to a Detroit, Michigan, drug trafficking organization.

On Wednesday, officials executed a search warrant for the garage, and found 1 pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine and 3 pounds of a substance that is believed to be fentanyl at the residence, according to the MDEA. It said it also seized $19,000 in cash, one loaded AK-47 rifle and two loaded semi-automatic handguns.





Four people from the Ellsworth area and two people from Michigan were arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking offenses for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Hancock County.

David Conaway, 22, and Robert Mann, 42, both of Ellsworth, and Jacob Murphy, 41, of Surry were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Melissa Giuliana, 27, of Ellsworth was charged with Class B aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Davon Campbell, 25, and Andre Terry, 33, both from Ypisilanti, Michigan, were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Terry was also charged with violating the conditions of his release, following a previous arrest for possession of nearly 2 pounds of crack cocaine.