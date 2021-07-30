A new bridge carrying Route 1A traffic over Interstate 395 in Brewer will open Wednesday.

That opening could be delayed, however, because of inclement weather, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

It cautioned drivers to stay alert when passing through the new traffic pattern.

Westbound drivers who want to get onto I-395 will still need to use a temporary roadway to access the on-ramp while construction continues on the new ramp. That construction is expected to wrap up by the middle of August, according to the department.

Construction on the Wilson Street bridge began last August and was initially expected to wrap up by this November. The project’s estimated cost was $10.7 million.