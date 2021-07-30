Most Brewer property owners will see a modest reduction in their tax bills for the fiscal year that started July 1 thanks to a last-minute change from the city assessor’s office.

The Brewer City Council this week applied the expected revenue from an extra $15 million in taxable property value to the municipal budget councilors passed last month, Brewer Finance Director Karen Fussell said.

Rather than remain at $22.75 for every $1,000 in property value, Brewer’s tax rate will fall to $22.30. For the owner of a $150,000, single-family home, that’s a savings of $67.50.





The new money comes from adjustments to the assessed value of multi-unit properties throughout the city, Fussell said.

“This change was unanticipated,” she said. “There were some multi-unit properties that had fallen below 80 percent of their market rate value so we had to adjust for that.”

The city council didn’t know about the extra $15 million in property value when it finalized the new city budget in June, Councilor Jerry Goss said.

The city assessor’s office usually completes its calculations sometime in July, Fussell said.

“We estimated on a low amount and found the valuation went up later,” Goss said. “Rather than letting that money sit and carry forward, we put it back into the budget to offset what would have to have been raised via taxes.”

Brewer councilors passed a $14.9 million municipal budget and approved a $24.5 million budget for the Brewer School Department for the 2021-22 year.

The new mill rate goes into effect immediately, and property owners will receive tax bills in the mail beginning the second week of August, Fussell said.