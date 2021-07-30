A fire that burned down an historic covered bridge in Aroostook County is suspected to be the result of arson, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Littleton bridge was burned on July 19, but first responders did not know the cause of the fire at the time. The covered bridge, built in 1911, is located on the Framingham Road and spans the Meduxnekeag River.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s office is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could help identify the suspected arsonist. Anyone with information can call 1-888-870-6162.

The bridge — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — is the most northerly and the youngest of Maine’s original covered bridges. It has timber trusses of the Howe design and has two spans with a total length of 170 feet. The bridge draws its name from the Watson homestead that was nearby.