The town of Lincoln may see a refinery for a wood-based heating fuel move onto its former mill site.

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. said Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement with Lincoln and Lincoln Lakes Innovation Corporation to open a multi-phase biofuels refinery development on the property.

Biofine Developments Northeast, a Maine-based subsidiary of the Massachusetts company Biofine Technology, uses a technology that uses waste wood products to produce ethyl levulinate, which it says is a carbon-neutral substitute for home heating oil.





“We believe our project will be an engine for economic growth in the community, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” BDNE chief executive Steve Fitzpatrick said.

He did not specify how many acres of the 76-acre former mill site the company plans to use or how many people the company would employ.

“BDNE is an ideal anchor for this site repurposing, and a great catalyst for a range of upgrades and improvements at the mill,” said Town Manager Rick Bronson.

The agreement between BDNE, Lincoln Lakes Innovation and the town of Lincoln will be finalized once all three parties agree to a contract.

The former Lincoln Paper and Tissue Co., once one of the Lincoln Lakes region’s biggest employers, closed its mill in 2015 after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and laying off 128 workers.

The town of Lincoln bought 76.6 acres of the former mill site in early 2018 with plans to develop it into a commercial hub.

LignaTerra Global LLC, a North Carolina-based cross-laminated timber company, said in September 2019 that it planned to invest $131 million in a new factory on the property that would employ 100 people.