PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts — More than 830 confirmed cases have now been linked to a coronavirus cluster in Provincetown, Town Manager Alex Morse said in a social media update Wednesday.

Of the cases, 501 are Massachusetts residents, 210 of whom live in Provincetown. The rest are out-of-state visitors, Morse said, citing state Department of Public Health statistics.

The numbers are cumulative and do not represent the number of people currently infected, he said.





Of the 833 cases, seven have required hospitalization — five in Massachusetts and two elsewhere. No deaths have been associated with the cluster.

There is some good news, he said. The daily test positivity rate has declined from 15 percent on July 15 to about 6 percent as of Tuesday.

The cluster is being blamed on Fourth of July celebrations in the often crowded resort town at the tip of Cape Cod.

The town Select Board and Board of Health last Sunday unanimously voted to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, requiring all workers and customers in indoor public spaces to wear a face covering, except for those unable to do so due to a medical condition or disability.

The mandate applies to restaurants and bars, performance venues, lodgings, fitness centers, retail facilities, offices and other public places, officials said.