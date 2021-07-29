An Ellsworth woman was killed after getting in a three-vehicle crash in Surry on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Bugbee, 62, of Blue Hill was westbound in a Subaru Outback — passing multiple vehicles on the Surry Road — when he struck a Honda Civic when reentering the lane, according to the Ellsworth American. The Honda, driven by 36-year-old Daniel McLaughlin of Somerville, Massachusetts, rolled over.

Bugbee’s vehicle then spun sideways into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Kathleen Anderson, 66, before his Subaru rolled over onto its roof, the newspaper reported.





Anderson died at the scene.

Bugbee, McLaughlin and McLaughlin’s passenger, Tara Fortunado of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.