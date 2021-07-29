An Old Orchard Beach man has died after a car crash that happened in Sidney on Thursday morning.

Miles Ranger, 52, was northbound on Interstate 95 at around 9:57 a.m. when he attempted to merge into the passing lane. The back bumper of Ranger’s pickup hit the front bumper of the other vehicle, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ranger lost control of his pickup and it rolled over several times in the median. Ranger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said that he was severely injured when emergency medical responders arrived at the crash. Ranger was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Brian Landry, 58, of Fairfield, was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, but was not injured.

The interstate section where the accident happened has been reopened.