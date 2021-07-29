A condensed version of the Bangor State Fair will start next week, a year after the 2020 edition of the fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The abbreviated version of the 170-year-old fair will open at Bass Park on Thursday, Aug. 5 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8, and will feature only rides, games and food vendors. Other typical offerings, including agricultural events, truck and tractor pulls, the demolition derby, live music and the petting zoo, are on hold for this year, though fair organizers said they plan to have the full nine-day fair in 2022.

“It’s going to be more of a carnival-style small affair with the midway, rides, fair food, things like that,” Cross Insurance Center director Anthony Vail told Fox Bangor earlier this month. “A much smaller version, something to give the community to do, come out and to see.”

Like nearly every other fair and festival across the state, the Bangor State Fair was canceled in 2020 as gathering restrictions due to the pandemic remained in place for most of the year.

Entry admission for the fair is $5 this year, and wristbands are $20 on Thursday and Friday and $25 on Saturday and Sunday.

Other upcoming state fairs around Maine that are happening in full or with condensed schedules include the Northern Maine Fair in Presque Isle, Aug. 5-8; the Topsham Fair, Aug. 10-15; the Skowhegan State Fair, Aug. 12-21, the Union Fair, Aug. 21-28; the Windsor Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 6; and the Blue Hill Fair, Sept. 2-6.