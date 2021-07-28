York’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave for reasons that the town hasn’t made public.

That decision was made on July 21 after Chief Charles Szeniawski met with Town Manager Steve Burns at the York Town Hall, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

Burns declined to specify what prompted Szeniawski to be placed on administrative leave, calling it an “HR issue.”





It’s unclear how long Szeniawski will remain on leave, but his deputy, Owen Davis, will lead the department in the interim, the Herald reported.

Szeniawski took the helm of the York Police Department in 2019, when he was promoted from captain following 39 years with the force. He replaced Douglas Bracy, who retired in July of that year.