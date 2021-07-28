Maine’s largest city wants input from the public about how to use federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Portland city officials said the city is set to receive about $46.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace lost revenue and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Half the money was received in May and the rest could arrive as soon as May 2022.

The City Council wants to review suggestions for the use of the money from the public. Mayor Kate Snyder said the money is “a wonderful opportunity to invest in community needs created by the pandemic, and to consider generational investments in public infrastructure.”

City officials said there are limits to how the money can be used. It’s principally designated for responding to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its associated economic harms.