The big screens will soon light up again at former Cinemagic locations in Maine.

A banner hangs at the old Cinemagic in Westbrook, saying that Apple Cinemas is looking to reopen the closed theaters and is hiring. A similar banner was put up at the former Cinemagic location in Saco.

Cinemagic locations in Maine and the rest around New England couldn’t survive the pandemic and have been empty since February.





Cinemagic had movie theaters in Westbrook, South Portland and Saco, as well as in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Hooksett, New Hampshire; Merrimack, New Hampshire; Salisbury, Massachusetts; and Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

Boston-based Apple Cinemas plans to reopen Maine’s Westbrook and Saco theaters by the end of September and is already hiring for those locations, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The former Cinemagic location in South Portland is not among those slated for reopening, but Joe Soley, who owns that building, told the Press Herald that he has seen interest among other theater companies in acquiring the location.