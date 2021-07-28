The U.S. has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the world over the last seven days, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. saw 500,332 new cases (a 131 percent increase) the week ending July 25 compared with the previous week, the WHO said.

The world at large saw 3.8 million new cases (an 8 percent increase) over the same time period. More troublingly, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 (more than 69,000) represented a 21 percent jump.

“An average of around 540 000 cases were reported each day over the past week as compared to 490 000 cases reported daily the week before. This increasing trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Region of the Americas and the Western Pacific Region,” the WHO’s report reads.

Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India rounded out the top five of countries with the most new cases.

“If these trends continue, it is expected that the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks,” the WHO said.

The increase in cases is largely being fueled by the spreading delta variant as well as a slowdown in the U.S.’s vaccine drive. According to the CDC, only 49.2 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, well short of the benchmark needed for herd immunity.

