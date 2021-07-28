Gov. Janet Mills urged Mainers in two counties with high community transmission to consider masking up against indoors on Wednesday.

The news came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended that all counties with “substantial” or “high” community transmission — in Maine, that is York and Piscataquis counties, respectively — return to wearing masks indoors. Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also recommended mask wearing for those who live with immunocompromised people and for students, staff and teachers in public schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy change is a reversal from two months ago when Mills said vaccinated residents are safe to not wear masks as she relaxed social distancing guidelines. It was also when the state decided to retire its prevention checklists and shifted from creating its own policies to adopting U.S. CDC’s policies, which the state largely followed anyways.





A month ago, Mills ended the state of emergency, preventing her from requiring the masks through a decree. Currently, masks are not required anywhere in the state, aside from public transportation or ride shares, within indoor transportation hubs and health care settings.

In May, Mills welcomed the U.S. CDC’s policy shift, urging people to get vaccinated as the state got “back to normal.” She struck a similar tone on Wednesday, highlighting the state’s high vaccination rates while emphasizing the risks the delta variant poses to the state’s progress.

“We continue to strongly urge all people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by getting your shot,” Mills said. “In the meantime, we recommend that Maine people follow the U.S. CDC’s updated public health recommendations.”

The focus on the two counties demonstrates a return to the regional approach Mills used to determine whether schools could have in-person learning safely and how certain businesses could operate during the pandemic. York and Piscataquis counties are just over the threshold where the U.S. CDC recommends masking, but infection rates around the state are gradually rising after falling significantly since early April.

The recommendations may place more pressure on school districts to institute policies of their own. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is available to people 12 and older through a federal emergency use authorization, although Moderna is expected to be granted that status soon. Both companies are conducting trials to see if the vaccines are safe for children aged 5 to 11, but requests to seek emergency authorization are not expected to come until after schools start.

Eileen King, the deputy executive director of the Maine School Management Association, said school boards and superintendents across the state have begun discussing whether students should be required to wear masks depending on their age. The majority were waiting to see what federal guidance would roll out before making those decisions, she said.