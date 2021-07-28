In addition, in cold climates, peafowl should be provided with a shelter, such as a large coop, a shed or a barn that they can retreat into when it’s especially cold outside. And this shelter should also have perches available for them to sleep on, DeMoranville said.

“When the wind is howling and it gets frigid, that’s when you see them go inside and roost inside,” he said. “But most of the time they amaze me because they’ll sit outside on a roost with three inches of snow on their back instead of going into their houses.”

Some people do choose to allow their peafowl to roam their property, free of an enclosure. If you plan to do this, Fett suggests you keep your peafowl in an enclosure for at least a year so they understand where to return to for food and shelter. And still, you may find that your peafowl wander off your property.

“Our oldest pair, which are 12 or 13 [years old], we let them out for the first time to free range last summer,” DeMoranville said. “We thought it’d be neat for them to get out and stretch their legs. And as soon as we let them out, they flew over the treetops, and we thought, ‘Oh boy.’”

The male of the pair quickly returned, but the female was gone for three days before they discovered the bird at their neighbors.

Peafowl require some special care

Another reason to keep peafowl penned in is the birds’ susceptibility to parasites, especially parasites carried by chickens and wild birds. Allowing them to roam in proximity to other animals may cause them to develop diseases, such as the often fatal Blackhead disease, often passed to peafowl by chickens.

“A lot of people keep them together and they do fine,” said DeMoranville, who prefers to keep his peafowl separate from the other poultry on his farm. “It’s just an important thing you need to remember, and your peafowl need to be wormed periodically like you would a dog or cat or the parasites will overrun them basically.”

For food, DeMoranville feeds his peacocks high-protein poultry feed and supplements it with game bird feed, black oil sunflower seeds and sometimes biotin and other additives. During the warmer months, they’re fed grass and dandelion greens, and during the winter months, he periodically feeds them kale or spinach. But peacocks aren’t picky, and much like chickens, they’ll eat a wide variety of food.

Peafowl trends and popularity

DeMoranville was given his first pair of peacocks by his father when he was about 10 years old, back in the late 1970s. His family lived near Cape Cod, and at the time, peacocks were fairly rare in that area.

“Not many people had them, and I thought the color was striking,” DeMoranville said.

Over the years, peafowl grew in popularity throughout the country. They were especially sought after by the rich to adorn their gardens and lawns.

Fett and his wife Debra Buck purchased their first peafowl in 1980, and quickly established themselves as experts on the bird, self-publishing two books on peacock care in the ’80s, and launching www.peafowl.com in the mid-1990s. On their farm in Iowa, they’ve raised and sold thousands of these elaborate birds.

“They were really popular until the late ’90s, and then it died off,” Fett said. “It’s been a little better in the last two years. … People get them just because they want something different.”

To continue to spread enthusiasm and information about peacocks, Fett created a YouTube channel devoted to peacocks in 2008 and has since published about 400 videos starring his birds.

While peafowl can be a beautiful addition to a homestead or farm, they aren’t for everyone. One thing that peacocks do that can be especially bothersome to people is screech during mating season in the spring.

“The screeching is quite loud and you can hear it for miles,” Benner said. “And a lot of things will set it off, the reason being they try to drown out the guys next to them. So at 2 in the morning, if they hear a noise they think might be another male — like a car beeping — they’ll start screeching.”

Also, first-time peafowl owners can often be discouraged by the fact that it takes three years for a peacock to fully develop its elaborate tail feathers and become sexually mature, while peahens rarely lay eggs in their first year. In addition, peacocks shed their beautiful tails in the summer after breeding season, then the long tail feathers gradually grow back over the course of about six months so that by midwinter, they’re back to having full plumage.

“People get impatient and want results,” Fett said.

For those who are patient and develop a love for the bird, it could be a resident on your property for quite some time. Peafowl can live to be more than 20 years old, if given the proper care. And if you’re interested in raising them, there’s few things cuter than a little peachick.

Watch more: