CONCORD, New Hampshire — Just 10 percent of New Hampshire residents in a recent poll believe COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing the state, down from 36 percent in March and 48 percent in November, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

The virus used to be the No. 1 problem listed in previous polls, but now it’s jobs and the economy, favored by 19 percent of residents, according to the Granite State Poll, which was released Monday.

Another 10 percent of residents believe housing or the cost of housing is the most important problem facing New Hampshire, and 8 percent believe that drugs is the most important problem. The numbers were even smaller for education, health care, taxes and the budget. A total of 42 percent mention another problem.





A total of 1,794 people completed the online survey between July 15 and July 19. The margin sampling of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Story by Kathy McCormack.