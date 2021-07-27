A car that was involved in a crash with a dump truck in Wilton failed to yield to the truck, sending six people to the hospital, CBS 13 reported.

The 2004 Volvo dump truck — owned by Michael Buck, 46, of Chelsea and driven by Neil Buck, 51, of Augusta — fell onto a 2010 Ford Focus near the intersection of Jay Street, the station reported. The truck was loaded with rocks.

The Ford Focus was driven by Olin Hiscock, 34, of Wilton. Mary Jordan, 40, of Livermore Falls, her 4-year-old child and two other children, ages 4 and 12, were passengers.





Four of the passengers of the car and Neil Buck were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Jordan was taken via Lifeflight to another hospital.

Five of the injured have been released with one woman remaining in the hospital with a broken rib and fractured collarbone, the station reported.

No charges are pending.