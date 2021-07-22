A pilot flying a small twin-engine plane ran into trouble Wednesday evening when he lost a piece of his landing gear as passed over a Gorham golf course.

The 100-pound wheel plummeted onto the seventh fairway at the Gorham Country Club about 6 p.m, but injured no one, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The pilot was flying the Piper Navajo to the Portland International Jetport before he lost the landing gear. He then turned back toward Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York, in order to burn off his fuel for a crash landing, the newspaper reported.

He was able to safely perform a belly landing there and was not injured.