This story will be updated.

A mobile home broke in half Thursday morning while it was being towed through Sedgwick.

The wreckage temporarily blocked Hales Wood Road, but it was cleared by 9 a.m., according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Still, the road will remain blocked until crews finish dismantling the mobile home.





Traffic was detoured through Brooksville.

The remains of the home will be taken to a landfill, a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy told the Ellsworth American.

Hales Wood Road is off Route 175.