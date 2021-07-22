A North Dakota woman suffered “significant injuries” Wednesday night when an alleged drunken driver rear-ended her pickup truck in Pittsfield.

Seth Tozier, 33, was charged with operating under the influence, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Billi Gunderson was driving a pickup truck south on Interstate 95, near mile marker 143, about 9:17 p.m. when Tozier rear-ended her, Moss said Thursday.

That sent Gunderson’s truck off the I-95, where it landed upside down in a ditch. She was ejected from the truck during the crash, causing what Moss described as “significant injuries.”

Tozier’s car also left the road and crashed into trees.

A LifeFlight helicopter was unable to fly to the scene because of the weather, so a ground crew brought Gunderson to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was listed in critical condition, according to Moss.

Tozier, who wasn’t injured in the crash, was taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison.

The crash remains under investigation.