A man was arrested after police found dozens of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and several bulletproof vests at an Old Orchard Beach home after a Sunday evening shooting.

Howard T. Rowe, 35, of Old Orchard Beach has been charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of bail conditions. Rowe was on bail for a drug charge when he was arrested, and police said additional charges from the shooting could be forthcoming.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers went to a Staples Street home to investigate a shooting, according to Detective Cpl. Jeffrey Regan.





Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. They applied a tourniquet and performed first aid until rescue personnel brought the man, whose name was not released, to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not life-threatening.

While at the home, officers executed a search warrant and found 36 guns, several ballistic vests, replica police identification, about 165 grams of methamphetamine and $13,200 in suspected drug proceeds.

Rowe is being held without bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.