The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a moderate air quality alert for the state.

Officials said that smoke from wildfires that are happening on the West Coast has been carried on winds across the county, and is causing moderate levels of particle pollution throughout New England.

The moderate air quality alert advises people who are sensitive to smoke or other air contaminants to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and watch for coughing or shortness of breath.

This level of air quality does not pose significant health risks.

Officials said that air quality levels may fluctuate throughout the afternoon. The air quality is expected to improve by Wednesday morning.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...