The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a moderate air quality alert for the state.

Officials said that smoke from wildfires that are happening on the West Coast has been carried on winds across the county, and is causing moderate levels of particle pollution throughout New England.

The @maine_dep have placed all of #Maine in Moderate category for Particle Pollutants tomorrow. Western Wildfire Smoke is expected to reach the ground in Maine overnight. MDEP says sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion #MEwx https://t.co/LQjDXJRLsq pic.twitter.com/7IRS1amBuC — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 20, 2021

The moderate air quality alert advises people who are sensitive to smoke or other air contaminants to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and watch for coughing or shortness of breath.

This level of air quality does not pose significant health risks.

Officials said that air quality levels may fluctuate throughout the afternoon. The air quality is expected to improve by Wednesday morning.