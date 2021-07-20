A former star athlete at Deering High School and Bowdoin College was killed Monday in a dump truck collision in Cumberland.

Paul Soule, 78, of North Yarmouth was driving a Subaru Outback on Route 1 about noon when he veered into a dump truck driven by 59-year-old Trevor Lamoreau of Richmond, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Soule died at the scene, while Lamoreau was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for minor injuries, the newspaper reported.





Soule, a former quarterback, led Portland’s Deering High School to a state championship in 1959. At a 1961 track meet, he won the shot put, hurdles, 40-yard dash and 300-yard run, according to the Press Herald.

He later went onto Bowdoin College in Brunswick, where he continued to participate in athletics. He was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

The crash remains under investigation.