The Nao Santa Maria tall ship, modeled after the ship that Christopher Columbus sailed, will be staying in Castine for five more days.

Event organizers announced on Tuesday that the ship would stay docked in Castine until July 25, and would continue to offer tours until it departs.

The ship’s inclusion in Maine’s bicentennial celebrations was met with criticism from members of Maine’s Indigenous communities.

The ship was originally set to come up the Penobscot and visit various ports as part of a Maine bicentennial event. After outcry from Maine tribes over the inclusion of a replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus, whose arrival in the Americas paved the way for the colonization of those continents, the ship’s visit was canceled on July 9.

However, the decision was reversed on July 11 in what organizer Dick Campbell, a former Republican state legislator from Orrington, called a “joint decision”. The town of Bucksport was not involved in the decision to host the ship.