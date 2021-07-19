A man who died after his car crashed and burst into flames on July 12 in Deer Isle has been identified.

The man was Joseph Perreault, 28, of Jonesport, according to the Ellsworth American. Perreault was driving to Little Deer Isle from the Deer Isle Bridge when his vehicle crashed into a monument by the island’s information center, the newspaper reported.

The vehicle then burst into flames, and people near the scene of the crash told police that they could hear explosions coming from the vehicle. Perreault, whose identity was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office, was declared dead at the scene.